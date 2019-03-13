Scuba gear used to help make temporary power repair near Kearney

Dawson Public Power District experienced some scattered power outages throughout their service territory on Wednesday but, one particular outage required some special efforts by line crews. According to Chelsea Gengenbach, Dawson’s Communications Specialist, about 500 homes were affected by an outage on Kearney’s west side in the Cottonmill area around 6:40am. Rising waters flooded some electrical equipment and made it difficult to access. Gengenbach says a Dawson lineworker used his own personal scuba gear to access the equipment and a temporary repair was made to restore power.
Gengenbach encourages customers to be prepared for more outages by having water on hand, charge your cell phone, test your generator and keep your meter number and their phone number close by: 308-324-2386.