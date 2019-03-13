class="post-template-default single single-post postid-372030 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Scuba gear used to help make temporary power repair near Kearney | KRVN Radio

Scuba gear used to help make temporary power repair near Kearney

BY Dave Schroeder | March 13, 2019
Scuba gear used to help make temporary power repair near Kearney
Courtesy/ Dawson Public Power District. A Dawson PPD lineworker is now using his personal scuba gear to access the flooded electrical equipment.
Courtesy/ Dawson Public Power District. A DPPD lineworker wades through flood waters during repairs to electrical box on Wednesday March 13, 2019 near Kearney.

Dawson Public Power District experienced some scattered power outages throughout their service territory on Wednesday but, one particular outage required some special efforts by line crews. According to Chelsea Gengenbach, Dawson’s Communications Specialist, about 500 homes were affected by an outage on Kearney’s west side in the Cottonmill area around 6:40am. Rising waters flooded some electrical equipment and made it difficult to access. Gengenbach says a Dawson lineworker used his own personal scuba gear to access the equipment and a temporary repair was made to restore power.

Gengenbach encourages customers to be prepared for more outages by having water on hand, charge your cell phone, test your generator and keep your meter number and their phone number close by: 308-324-2386.

Courtesy/ Dawson Public Power District. A DPPD service truck sits on Cottonmill Road just west of Kearney Wednesday March 13, 2019 as rising waters flooded an electrical box below it. About 500 customers were affected by the outage.

 

 

 

 

