Search continues for two men believed to have drowned

BY Webster County Sheriff's Office | July 27, 2019
A search continued late Saturday afternoon for men at the Guide Rock Diversion Dam south of Guide Rock.  The Webster County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:45pm Friday afternoon of a possible drowning.   It’s believed the two men were fishing at the time and went underwater after being pulled by the undertow.

Guide Rock fire/rescue, Red Cloud fire/rescue, Webster County and Nuckolls County law enforcement and other rescue crews were involved in the search. The Hebron/Deshler dive team has also been  called to assist.

 

 

