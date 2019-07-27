Search continues for two men believed to have drowned

A search continued late Saturday afternoon for men at the Guide Rock Diversion Dam south of Guide Rock. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 3:45pm Friday afternoon of a possible drowning. It’s believed the two men were fishing at the time and went underwater after being pulled by the undertow.

Guide Rock fire/rescue, Red Cloud fire/rescue, Webster County and Nuckolls County law enforcement and other rescue crews were involved in the search. The Hebron/Deshler dive team has also been called to assist.