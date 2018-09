Yankton, S.D. — Crews from Nebraska and South Dakota continued to search the Missouri River for a missing boater.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks supervisor Sam Schelhaas says the man was last seen in a boat found in the Weigand area in Knox County, Nebraska.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan says he was reported missing Friday. The man left from the South Dakota side of Lewis and Clark Lake.

Searchers spent the weekend looking for the boater near the Gavins Point Dam.