Search for missing Genoa firefighter suspended

Genoa, Neb. — The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department has asked anyone searching for missing firefighter and first responder Brett Swantek to pull back until water levels drop. The decision to suspend the search was placed on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The Nance County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Saturday about 5:50 p.m. reporting that someone had fallen out of a kayak while attempting to go over the Loup Public Power diversion dam on the Loup River.

Several witnesses on the bank of the river attempted to reach the victim, but due to the strong currents in the area were unable to do so.

Witnesses on scene identified the victim as the 29 year old Swantek.

The search has been conducted by members of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, members of other fire departments, Nance County First Responders, Nance County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies and volunteers. Due to extremely fast currents and dangerous conditions on the river, rescuers were not able to use watercraft to assist in the search on Tuesday. Volunteers will resume the search of the Loup River for any signs of Swantek once the water subsides.