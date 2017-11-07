Search for stolen cellphone nets burglary & theft charges for pair

On Thursday November 2, at approximately 5:15 pm, the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen cellphone. The phone was stolen off the counter at the Eagle Store in Arapahoe,

The Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft and obtained a search warrant for the location of the stolen cellphone. Verizon was able to ping the cellphone and showed it was located at 414 Benson Street. Based on the location of the cellphone a search warrant for the phone was granted for the residence.

On Saturday November 4, at approximately 12:11 pm the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the residence.

Upon entering the residence drug paraphernalia was located. The search was stopped and another search warrant was issued for drugs and drug paraphernalia. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence the only occupant was a female identified as Yvonne Peterson, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. While the search warrant was being served a male identified as Zachary Wilson, 24, of Holbrook arrived. The stolen cellphone was located on Wilson’s person.

During the search of the residence several items were located from a burglary that was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on November 2, at approximately 9:29 pm. Both Peterson and Wilson were arrested and lodged in the Furnas County Jail.

Peterson and Wilson appeared in County Court for arraignment on Monday, November 6. Wilson was arraigned on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking $0-500 and criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Wilson’s bond was set in the amount of $15,000 subject to 10%. Peterson was arraigned on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking $0-500, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Peterson’s bond was set in the amount of $20,000 subject to 10%.

Both Wilson and Peterson are due back in court on Monday, November 13, 2017 for a preliminary hearing.