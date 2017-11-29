Search for Sydney Loofe Continues in Saline and Gage Counties

LINCOLN, Neb. – The investigation into the disappearance of Sydney Loofe continues as Investigators search various areas in Saline and Gage Counties.

Searches are being conducted by multiple agencies including the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police Department and the FBI.

Investigators are searching for any evidence that may help locate Sydney. If you see law enforcement officers searching, we ask that you avoid the area to avoid disruptions to the search. Sydney’s family and law enforcement are diligently working to locate her and encourage anyone with information on her whereabouts to call LPD at 402.441.6000.