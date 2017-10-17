Sec. Gale asks to hear about school events honoring veterans

LINCOLN – As teachers, principals and supervisors finalize plans for recognizing local veterans in their schools and classrooms, they are reminded by Secretary of State John Gale to share details of their activities with his office. In exchange, he will send a certificate, acknowledging their participation in the Honor a Veteran program.

The program, which started almost 10 years ago, recognizes the efforts of educators and their students, to mark the sacrifices of veterans and their families in unique and special ways.

“I launched the program back in 2008, after taking part in an event put on at Barr Middle School in Grand Island,” explained Gale. “Now, schools take an entire day and sometimes a whole week, to devote to curriculum and programs that include military servicemen and women.”

Gale said while the certificate from his office is a small gesture of appreciation, the gratitude shown to veterans through their own communities is priceless. “An event like this helps foster civic engagement, at all levels.”

Schools that have already shared details of their upcoming programs include:

Beatrice High School, Beatrice, NE: A schoolwide program will feature patriotic music and speakers, followed by a cookie reception sponsored by the Student Council. Veterans will also receive thank you letters, written by students, during the reception.

St. Patrick Catholic School, Lincoln, NE: In addition to performances on November 10 , students will be asked to write the names of veterans they know on paper stars, which will be attached to a large flag in the hallway.

Wildewood Elementary, Ralston, NE: Students will be making cards for distribution to local VFW and American Legion chapters.

Loomis Public School, Loomis, NE: Students are researching the lives of two local students killed in the Vietnam War. Their stories will be part of a PowerPoint presentation.

Gothenburg Public Schools, Gothenburg, NE: Members of the community will be invited to a program hosted by the entire student body on November 11 . A meal will be held afterward for veterans and their families.

Schools that also want to share details of their programs can email the Secretary of State atsos.events@nebraska.gov.