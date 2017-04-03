class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226219 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Second 191-mile race down Cowboy Trail planned in May | KRVN Radio

Second 191-mile race down Cowboy Trail planned in May

BY Associated Press | April 3, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Second 191-mile race down Cowboy Trail planned in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Endurance athletes are invited to sign up for a 191-mile race down the Cowboy Trail in May.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the second annual Cowboy Ultra Run will be held May 20-21 for individuals and teams.

The race will cover the entire Cowboy Trail between Valentine and Norfolk. That trail is the longest former stretch of railroad to be converted into a trail in the United States.

The event will be limited to 75 people. Registration is $70 per person.

More information is available by calling 402-432-3622.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments