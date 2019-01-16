Second arrest in Hitchcock county murder

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in a Hitchcock County murder case. Samantha Bell, also known as Samantha Strohm, was booked into the Hitchcock County Jail on an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Court records indicate that 49-year-old Todd E. Miller was killled on August 16, 2017 during a robbery attempt in his Culbertson home. His body was found bounded and at the bottom of some stairs. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

A co-defendant in the case Darin Mason faces similar charges of First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Mason was taken into custody last month and is being held in the Cass County Jail.