Second inmate pleads guilty to Lincoln prison escape | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | October 25, 2017
Courtesy/ Nebraska Department of Corrections. Armon Dixon, Timothy Clausen.

LINCOLN, Neb.  —  The last of two inmates who hid in a laundry truck to escape a Lincoln prison has made a last-minute plea deal.

Court records say 53-year-old Timothy Clausen pleaded guilty Monday to escape, theft and flight to avoid arrest as jury selection for his Lincoln trial was about to start. Prosecutors dropped a related felony charge and promised to seek habitual criminal enhancement for only one of the three felonies.

Clausen and fellow inmate Armon Dixon fled the prison on June 10 last year. They’d hidden in the back of a laundry cart that was loaded onto the truck. Dixon was caught the next day. Clausen was caught several days later.

Dixon has been sentenced to 50 to 80 more years behind bars. Clausen’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

