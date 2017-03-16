Second suspect in 2016 Lexington robbery case arrested

A woman charged with Aiding and Abetting a Robbery was arraigned in Dawson County Court Thursday morning. An arrest warrant for 31-one-year-old Sheena Lara was issued in February of 2016. A court record indicates that on February 23, 2016; a man was lured from his vehicle by a woman. As the man followed her to the outside of a Lexington residence another man struck him in the face with a baseball bat. The victim went to the ground and his wallet and cell phone was taken. The suspect, 23-year-old Ciro Cortez, Jr. was developed through an investigation by the Lexington Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued at the time for Lara as a co-conspirator in the case.

Lara was brought back from Colorado and booked into the Dawson County Jail early Thursday morning on the arrest warrant. During her arraignment, her bond was set at 10% of $100,000. He next hearing was set for March 30, 2017 at 2:30pm.

The other suspect in the case, Ciro Cortez, Jr. was originally arrested on charges of Robbery and 2nd Degree Assault. He pled guilty to Third Degree Assault and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Cortez is currently serving 5 to 7 years in prison on a conviction of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person in an unrelated case from Dawson County.