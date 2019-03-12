class="post-template-default single single-post postid-371567 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Secretary Perdue Announces Middle List For ERS and NIFA Relocation

BY USDA | March 12, 2019
 U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced the initial down-select list of 136 Expressions of Interest received from parties in 35 states vying to become the new homes of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).  USDA is following a rigorous site selection process to identify the new locations with involvement from USDA, ERS, and NIFA leadership.

“The announcement of this middle list shows that we are committed to the important missions of these agencies and transparency in our selection process. USDA will make the best choice for our employees and customers,” Perdue said. “Relocation will help ensure that USDA is the most effective, most efficient, and most customer-focused agency in the federal government, allowing us to be closer to our stakeholders and move our resources closer to our customers.”

For this initial down-select, USDA applied a set of guiding principles against the Expressions of Interest locations including USDA travel requirements, labor force statistics, work hours most compatible with all USDA office schedules.  Sixty-seven Expressions of Interest remain under consideration.

The complete list of Expressions of Interest still under consideration is below.

State

Location

Applicant(s)

AL

Birmingham

City of Birmingham; University of Alabama at Birmingham; Auburn University; Tuskegee University; Alabama A&M University; Economic Development Association of Alabama

AL

Shelby County

City of Hoover, Shelby County, 58 INC. – The Nonprofit Economic Coalition of Shelby County, the Birmingham Business Alliance, Alabama Power Company, Harbert Realty Services, and Select Income REIT / RMR Group

AR

Arkansas

Arkansas Economic Development Commission

AZ

Tempe

Arizona Commerce Authority; Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Agriculture

CO

Aurora

Aurora Economic Development Council

CO

Denver

Cottonwood Management Company

CO

Denver

Forest City Trust

CO

Denver

Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation

DE

Newark

University of Delaware

FL

Tallahassee

Tallahassee-Leon County

GA

Athens-Clarke County

Athens-Clarke County Development Authority and Nichols Land & Investment Company and Georgia Department of Economic Development

GA

Griffin Spalding County

Griffin-Spalding Development Authority, Rooker, UGA and Georgia Department of Economic Development

IA

Ames

City of Ames and Iowa State University

IA

Ankeny

City of Ankeny/ Greater Des Moines Partnership, Cultivation Corridor, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority

IA

Ankeny

DRA Properties

IA

Des Moines

City of Des Moines; Greater Des Moines Partnership

IA

Council Bluffs

Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation; City of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County

IL

Algonquin

Village of Algonquin

IL

Barrington

Village of Barrington; Bourns Inc

IL

Des Plaines

City of Des Plaines

IL

DuPage County

Economic Development Agency for DuPage County, Illinois

IL

Huntley

Village of Huntley

IL

Kane County

Kane County

IL

Orland Park

Orland Park, State of Illinois, Will County, Illinois Intersect and the Will County Center for Economic Development

IL

Schaumburg

Village of Schaumburg

IL

Warrenville

NAI Hiffman

IN

Multiple

Indiana Economic Development Corporation; AgriNovus Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Purdue University

KS and MO

Kansas City

HPI Group

KS and MO

Kansas City

805 Penn

KS and MO

Greater Kansas City Region

The Kansas City Area Development Council

LA

Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), along with partners Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (LDAF), Louisiana State University (LSU), and Southern University and & Mechanical College (SUAM) Agricultural

MD

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation

MD

College Park

University of Maryland College Park

MI

East Lansing

Michigan State University, State of Michigan, Capital Region International Airport (LAN), Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP), Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Farm Bureau

MN

Falcon Heights

Buhl Investors

MN

Minneapolis

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership (GREATER MSP), and the Minnesota Food and Agriculture Initiative

MN

Shakopee

The Opus Group

MO

St. Louis

A consortium of regional leaders across six counties in Missouri and Illinois; State of Missouri and Missouri’s Departments of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Workforce Development, as well as the Missouri Partnership

NC

Kannapolis

The North Carolina Research Campus; the city of Kannapolis, Cabarrus and Rowan Counties, and the state of North Carolina

NC

Chapel Hill

State Employee Credit Union

NC

Research Triangle Region

Wake County, Durham County and Research Triangle Park

NE

Lincoln

The Nebraska consortium, led by Governor Pete Ricketts and former USDA Secretary Mike Johanns and including the State of Nebraska, University of Nebraska system, City of Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and public and private business

NE

Omaha

SPW Partners G and S and CBRE MEGA

NY

Greater Rochester

FLX Food and Beverage Consortium is led by Greater Rochester Enterprise, a not-for-profit economic development organization. Members of the Consortium include Cornell University and the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; the Cornell Agriculture and Technology Farm; Empire State Development; the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets; the New York State Governor’s Office; Rochester Institute of Technology; Tompkins County Area Development; the University of Rochester; and Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

OH

Akron

County of Summit

OH

Geauga County

Geauga County Department of Development

OH

Middlefield Village

Village of Middlefield

OH

Twinsburg

City of Twinsburg

OH

Streetsboro

City of Streetsboro

OH

Portage County

Brimfield Township

PA

Hanover Township

Private Citizen

SC

Columbia

State of South Carolina (including; South Carolina Department of Commerce, Clemson University, South Carolina Department of Agriculture, and Richland County’s Economic Development Office)

TN

Knoxville

University of Tennessee, Knoxville/University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTK/UTIA); University of Tennessee, Martin (UTM); Tennessee State University (TSU); and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

TN

Memphis

Agricenter International

TX

San Marcos

Greater San Marcos Partnership; San Marcos, Hays County and Texas State University

TX

College Station

Texas A&M AgriLife Research

TX

Dallas

HPI Group

UT

Tooele County

Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Tooele County, Tooele City, Utah State University, and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah

VA

Charlottesville

University of Virginia Foundation

VA

Greene County

County of Greene; Central Virginia Partnership in Economic Development; Virginia Economic Development Partnership; Fried Companies, Inc; Jones Lang LaSalle

VA

Madison County

Madison County; The Lester Group

VA

Caroline County

Thompson (Richmond)

VA

Caroline County

Caroline County Department of Economic Development

VA

Petersburg

Virginia State University and the Petersburg metropolitan region

VA

Richmond

The Riverstone Group, LLC

VA

Roanoke

Roanoke Regional Partnership

WI

Madison

City of Madison, the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural & Life Sciences (CALS), University of Wisconsin–Madison Office of University Relations, University Research Park, State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and 910 Mayer, LLC
