See Jim Salestrom at the Archway – June 13-16

Kearney, Neb., April 30, 2019 – Celebrate Father’s Day with Kearney favorite Jim Salestrom when he brings two popular shows to the Archway on June 13, 14, 15, and 16.

For history buffs, Salestrom will perform a tribute to “Buffalo Bill” Cody. The multi-media presentation includes songs from the Cody era, video of images from the Wild West show, and stories about Buffalo Bill. See the Buffalo Bill Tribute concert on June 13, 14, 15 & 16 at 1 pm and 3 pm at the Archway.

The second show is a tribute to Salestrom’s friend and frequent collaborator John Denver. Salestrom played banjo and sang backing vocals on Denver’s album Different Directions and performed in concert with Denver. See Salestrom’s John Denver Tribute on June 13,14,15,16 at 5pm at the Archway.

Kearney residents remember Salestrom as a member of Timberline, the country-folk-rock band he formed here in 1971. He went on to play with Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Livingston Taylor and, of course, John Denver.

Admission to the performances is $10. Student admission is $7. Tickets may be purchased at the door for any of the performances listed above.

