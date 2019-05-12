class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383341 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
See Jim Salestrom at the Archway – June 13-16

BY Archway | May 12, 2019
Courtesy/ Jim Salestrom.

Kearney, Neb., April 30, 2019  Celebrate Father’s Day with Kearney favorite Jim Salestrom when he brings two popular shows to the Archway on June 13, 14, 15, and 16.

For history buffs, Salestrom will perform a tribute to “Buffalo Bill” Cody. The multi-media presentation includes songs from the Cody era, video of images from the Wild West show, and stories about Buffalo Bill. See the Buffalo Bill Tribute concert on June 13, 14, 15 & 16 at 1 pm and 3 pm at the Archway.

The second show is a tribute to Salestrom’s friend and frequent collaborator John Denver. Salestrom played banjo and sang backing vocals on Denver’s album Different Directions and performed in concert with Denver. See Salestrom’s John Denver Tribute on June 13,14,15,16 at 5pm at the Archway.

Kearney residents remember Salestrom as a member of Timberline, the country-folk-rock band he formed here in 1971.  He went on to play with Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Livingston Taylor and, of course, John Denver.

Courtesy/ Jim Salestrom has toured as part of Dolly Parton’s band.

Admission to the performances is $10.  Student admission is $7.  Tickets may be purchased at the door for any of the performances listed above.

From the Oregon Trail era to today, the Archway’s family-friendly exhibit brings the story of the Great Platte River Road to life.  Walk the pioneer trails. See the Pony Express. Experience the Transcontinental Railroad. Hear stories of the Lincoln Highway and much more. Both entertaining and educational, The Archway is a must-see adventure for visitors of all ages.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
