Semi driver death possibly a medical issue

Associated Press:

Arnold, Neb. — Authorities say a South Dakota man may have had a medical issue before his truck ran off a state highway west of Arnold in central Nebraska.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Steven Rogers was pronounced dead Tuesday at a North Platte hospital.

The truck veered off Nebraska Highway 92 west of Arnold around 9 a.m. Tuesday and ran about 100 yards into a pasture before stopping.

Sheriff Daniel Osmond said Wednesday there was no crash: The truck just ran off into the field for about 100 yards and stopped. Osmond says that’s what leads investigators to suspect Rogers suffered a medical problem.

Authorities say Rogers lived in Milbank, South Dakota.

KRVN News/Rural Radio Network :

Arnold, Neb. — An International semi-trailer hauling freight crashed off Highway 92 in Custer county, about 2 & 1/2 miles west of Arnold, resulting in a fatality. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities responded shortly after the 9 a.m. accident on Tuesday. Sergeant Barrett Gibbons says a medical complication is suspected of causing the semi driver to enter the north ditch, go through a barbed-wire fence and travel another 300 feet through a pasture before the semi came to a stop on its wheels.

Logan County Deputy Dalen Wood arrived to assist as the accident occurred about three-tenths of a mile from the Logan County line.

The driver, the lone occupant of the semi, was identified as 56 year old Steven Douglas Rogers of Milbank, South Dakota. Life saving measures were conducted by fire & rescue personnel. He was pronounced dead at Great Plains Health in North Platte. The semi had little damage and a member of the fire & rescue team, after receiving approval from the trucking company, drove the semi out of the pasture. An autopsy was not ordered by the Custer County Attorney.