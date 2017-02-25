Semi Overturns West of Wilber

WILBER, Neb. – On Thursday, at approximately 8:19 p.m., Saline County Deputies were dispatched to a semi-tractor accident on Highway 41 near County Road 1950. The driver was identified as 63-year-old Carl D. Braddock from Geneva. The Wilber Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department was also dispatched to the scene where Wilber Rescue transported the individual to Crete Area Medical Center for further assessment. It was determined during the investigation that seat-belts were not in use.

The crash occurred when the trailer began to slide back and forth due to the road conditions. the trailer went off the road and into the South ditch causing the trailer and the cab to overturn on it left side. Hitz Towing our of York towed the cab from the scene but the trailer was left on scene off the road way due to the weather conditions.