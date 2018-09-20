Semi rollover west of Maxwell results in minor injuries

Maxwell, Neb. — A semi rollover 4 miles west of Maxwell on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, sending the driver and co-driver to Great Plains Health in North Platte with minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the semi driver dropped a wheel off the side of I-80 into mud, over-corrected, and the semi rolled, blocking the westbound lanes in a construction zone. Traffic was diverted at the Maxwell interchange to U.S. Highway 30.

One ambulance went to the scene as well as a wrecker. The wrecker was used to pull the semi into the median for later removal. The westbound lanes were reopened at 7:15 a.m. Initially it appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash as several drivers parked their rigs because they couldn’t get through the construction zone, which was only allowing one vehicle at a time to get through. When the semi rolled, it blocked that lane as well.