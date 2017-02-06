Semi-trailer fire near Utica results in no injuries

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213605 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY News | February 6, 2017
Courtesy/Ashley Cobb

UTICA, Neb. – At approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Utica, Beaver Crossing, and Waco Fire Departments were dispatched to reports of a semi-trailer on fire near the Utica exit on Interstate 80.

The semi, traveling westbound, was carrying food items in a refrigerated trailer. When crews arrived, flames were visible from the trailer and quickly spreading to a ditch where a subsequent brush fire broke out. The trailer and brush fire were subdued in a little over an hour. The driver evacuated the semi before becoming engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

