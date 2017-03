Sen. Deb Fischer will be holding listening sessions Thursday(March 16) in Kearney and Holdrege. Her office says the sessions are a forum for Nebraskans to share their views and speak directly with Sen. Fischer about their questions or concerns. The first will be held at the Kearney American Legion from 9:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m. The second will be held at the Holdrege City Auditorium from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.