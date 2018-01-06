Sen Kolterman’s Weekly Update

The legislature officially convened for the short, 60-day session this past week on Wednesday, January 3. It was a relatively quiet day for most of us in Lincoln. We swore in a new senator from Omaha, Senator Theresa Thibodeau, who is replacing former Senator Joni Craighead, who resigned late last summer. After her swearing in, we proceeded with bill introduction, which is basically what we did for the remainder of the week.

The majority of the legislation that I plan on introducing was submitted on the first day. The tenth and last day to introduce legislation this year is Thursday, January 18. As a reminder, you can find more detailed information for every bill introduced on the official Unicameral website: www.nebraskalegislature.gov. This session, I will have a pretty even mix of retirement bills and personal bills. Here is a list of the eleven bills that I introduced during the first week:

LB698 – Change powers and duties of the Public Employees Retirement Board

LB699 – Redefine actuarial equivalent in certain retirement acts as prescribed

LB700 – Change provisions relating to the state investment officer and investment and management of the University Trust Fund

LB701 – Provide for telehealth practice by physicians and physician assistants

LB702 – Change provisions relating to children's health care coverage and Nebraska IV-D child support program modification procedures

LB703 – Provide a licensure exemption for visiting athletic team physicians as prescribed

LB704 – Change provisions relating to foreign medical graduates

LB705 – Change licensure requirements for estheticians and esthetician instructors

LB706 – Eliminate certain requirements for electrology licensure

LB707 – Change provisions of the Uniform Standard Code for Manufactured Homes and Recreational Vehicles by eliminating applicability and references to manufactured homes and renaming the code

LB799 – Modify deadlines and sanctions in the Surplus Lines Insurance Act.

In addition to these new pieces of legislation, I have a handful of bills carried over from last year that I am continuing to work on to get passed. We began debate on the permanent rules and carryover bills on Monday. Another item on this week’s agenda includes Governor Rickett’s State of the State Address where he will discuss the impending budget cuts and tax reform priorities. I am looking forward to a challenging and exciting year with my colleagues as we tackle the issues that will help make Nebraska better.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My door is open and I have made it a goal to be accessible to the constituents of our district. Please stop by any time. My e-mail address is mkolterman@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471- 2756. David and Katie are always available to assist you with your needs. If I am not immediately available, please do not hesitate to work with them to address any issues that you may need assistance. Please continue to follow me on Facebook at Kolterman for Legislature and on Twitter at @KoltermanforLegislature.