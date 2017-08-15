(Audio) Sen. Matt Williams announces re-election campaign

Gothenburg, NE—Senator Matt Williams of Gothenburg, Monday, announced his re-election campaign citing his experience in delivering results for the people of Nebraska’s 36th District, which comprises Dawson, Custer, and the northern third of Buffalo Counties.

“I’m not a politician – I’m a businessman, husband, father and grandfather,” Williams said. “When I first ran for the legislature, I pledged to improve Nebraska’s rural economy, control government spending, attract good paying jobs, and advocate for our schools and our farms. I’m proud of our many accomplishments but there is more that must be done. That’s why, today, I am proud to announce my campaign for re-election.”

Sen. Williams says he wants to serve the 36th District for another 4 years….

Sen. Williams says lessening the burden of property taxes on rural citizens also is a priority….

Williams says with the state facing a revenue shortfall, there will be questions about where to cut the budget, which means that the property tax credit fund will be discussed. In that regard, Williams wants to maintain that fund at its current level and at the same time continue to look for a ways to reduce property taxes…

Williams was first elected to the Nebraska legislature in 2014. He is a fourth-generation banker and has been with the family owned bank since 1973.

“I bring a lifetime of experience in the real world to my service in the Nebraska Legislature,” Williams said. “I’ve worked to make Nebraska a state where businesses can grow, jobs can be created and families can prosper. With the support of our community, I look forward to continuing that important work.”

Williams and his wife of 48 years, Susan have two children and six grandchildren. They attend First Presbyterian Church in Gothenburg.