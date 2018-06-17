class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317939 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Senate candidates to debate at Neb. State Fair

BY Omaha World-Herald | June 17, 2018
Grand Island, Neb. — The two major-party candidates in Nebraska’s race for United States Senate will debate at the State Fair in August.

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, a rancher from Valentine, and a former state senator is completing her first, six-year term. Her challenger, Democrat Jane Raybould, is a member of the Lincoln City Council and a grocery store owner.

The Omaha World-Herald-KMTV debate is scheduled for Aug. 27 at the Bosselman Conference Center on the fairgrounds in Grand Island at 9 a.m. Libertarian candidate Jim Schultz will also be on the Senate ballot this fall.

