Senate candidates to debate at Neb. State Fair

Grand Island, Neb. — The two major-party candidates in Nebraska’s race for United States Senate will debate at the State Fair in August.

Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, a rancher from Valentine, and a former state senator is completing her first, six-year term. Her challenger, Democrat Jane Raybould, is a member of the Lincoln City Council and a grocery store owner.

The Omaha World-Herald-KMTV debate is scheduled for Aug. 27 at the Bosselman Conference Center on the fairgrounds in Grand Island at 9 a.m. Libertarian candidate Jim Schultz will also be on the Senate ballot this fall.