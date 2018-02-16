class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291446 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Nebraska Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse | February 16, 2018
Senate Confirms Lexington native Joe Kelly to serve as U.S. Attorney for Nebraska
Courtesy/Joe Kelly nominated to be U-S Attorney for District of Nebraska

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released the following statement after the Senate confirmed former Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska:

“Joe has the right experience and relevant skills for this role – that’s why I recommended him to serve in this position. I am confident Joe will be effective as he works hard to keep our families and communities safe.”

President Trump appointed Joe Kelly to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska in November 2017. Senator Fischer recommended Joe Kelly to President Trump for this position. Click here to read Senator Fischer’s statement on Joe Kelly’s nomination.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee,  is also pleased with the Senate’s confirmation of Joe Kelly to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska:

“Joe Kelly’s next career calling is to the benefit of Nebraskans across our state. Throughout his nomination process Joe showed that Nebraskans will continue to be well served by his commitment to honesty, humility, and the law.”

Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to bring Kelly’s nomination before the full Senate.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
