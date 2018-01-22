class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285691 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government | KRVN Radio

Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government

BY Associated Press | January 22, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Senate leaders agree on plan to reopen government
Martin Falbisoner / CC BY-SA 3.0

Senate leaders have reached an agreement to reopen the government.

Democrats have yielded and ended their delaying tactics against a bill financing federal agencies through February 8.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says in exchange, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to begin debating immigration by that date.

McConnell says the end to the standoff shows “the American people didn’t understand” why Democrats shut down the government because they wanted to help “illegal immigrants.”

The Senate has voted to advance the bill reopening government. It is expected to pass easily, and House approval is expected later.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments