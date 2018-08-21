Senate votes for $10 million to help identify troop remains from North Korea

Washington, DC — The Senate voted on Monday to give the Pentagon an additional $10 million to help identify remains of U.S. troops turned over by North Korea earlier this month.

The measure was added to an annual defense appropriations bill by a 85-0 vote and was sponsored by Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. It was among the first amendments as the chamber considers a 2019 “minibus” spending bill this week.

“For the families of those who are lost, this is a long-awaited opportunity to gain closure and to give their loved ones the respectful, dignified remembrance that they deserve,” Fischer said on the Senate floor.

A collection of 55 boxes with bones, a dog tag, and bits of uniforms was handed over by North Korea and flown to Hawaii on Aug. 1 following President Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un in June.