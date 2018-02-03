Senator Kolterman’s Weekly Column

It is truly an honor to receive an invitation to attend or speak at an event in the 24th Legislative District. I try to attend as many events as possible and interact with a wide array of constituents representing various interests across our state. On Tuesday, I was pleased to attend the 70th Annual York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet at the Holthus Convention Center in York. It was great to see so many farmers and ranchers gathered to celebrate the important role that animal agriculture plays in preserving Nebraskan values of loving families, hard work, and strong communities. It was also a great opportunity to eat a delicious piece of prime-rib!

It is important to note that we learned this week that Nebraska grew in both the total number of cattle and the number of cattle on feed. Nebraska’s cattle industry maintained its status as the top state for cattle feeding according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Waco farmer Raymond Luebbe was recognized for his contributions with both animal agriculture and with the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association, which dates back to the 1960s. Deryl Danielson from Aurora was also recognized at the banquet for his life’s work. Both Luebbe and Danielson have no doubt witnessed a lot of changes in the agricultural industry over the last several decades. They can attest to the struggles that farmers and ranchers have overcome in Nebraska.

The Peterson Farm Bros provided the entertainment at the banquet. They are three brothers – Greg (27), Nathan (24) and Kendal (21) – who farm alongside their parents in central Kansas. In addition to motivational speaking, the Peterson brothers also use social media to promote and educate the general public about modern day farming practices and help correct common misconceptions about the industry. They were very entertaining and I would invite you to visit their website to learn more about them at: www.petersonfarmbrothers.com.

We were also reminded that the 2018 Cattlemen’s Ball will be located at the Hergott Farm near Hebron on June 1st and 2nd. As one of the Midwest’s premier fundraising events, ninety percent of the Cattlemen’s Ball proceeds will benefit the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, with the remaining 10% donated back to local communities’ health and wellness programs. This year’s entertainment will be Tracy Lawrence on Friday, June 1st, and Trace Adkins on Saturday, June 2nd. For additional information, please visit their website: www.cattlemensball.com.

The Legislature’s Revenue Committee held their second public hearing on a major tax reform proposals. LB947, introduced on behalf of Governor Pete Ricketts, would eliminate the state’s current property tax credit program. It would replace the program with a refundable state income tax credit equal to 10 percent of property taxes paid beginning this year for Nebraska homeowners and agricultural land owners. The bill would also reduce the top individual income and corporate income tax rates. The Revenue Committee will consider several other proposals in the coming weeks. I look forward to reviewing these proposals and working with my colleagues to find solutions to our tax challenges.

