(Audio) Senator Mark Kolterman to seek Re-Election to Legislative District 24

Seward —Senator Mark Kolterman announced his intention to seek reelection to Nebraska Legislative District 24, which comprises Polk, Seward and York Counties.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve the people of Seward, Polk and York Counties," said Kolterman. "During my service, we have accomplished a lot of things that benefit our communities and state. I look forward to continuing efforts to ensure a bright future for District 24 and all of Nebraska.”

Kolterman says he is proud of several accomplishments from the previous session. In 2017, he led the charge on Legislative Bill 92, which extended insurance coverage for the use of telehealth in the state. Kolterman was also the driving force behind the passage of ten bills to improve and strengthen the retirement programs for Nebraska’s retirees.

“We have our work cut out to ensure District 24 and Nebraska continue to be a great place to live and raise a family. I believe it’s time to look for ways to lighten the tax burden that many Nebraskan’s carry and I will use my background and experience to take on this challenge,” said Kolterman.

Kolterman went on to explain why he should remain in office…

Senator Kolterman serves as the Chairman of the Retirement Committee in the Nebraska Legislature, as well as serving on the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, Health and Human Services Committee and Committee on Committees.

“I appreciate the encouragement the people of Legislative District 24 have offered in the past, and I humbly ask for their support and vote moving forward.”

Listen to an interview with Senator Kolterman here.