Senator: Panel needed to continue Nebraska prison oversight

BY Associated Press | May 16, 2017
AP file photo: Tecumseh prison lock down March 2017

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s prison system could face renewed scrutiny from lawmakers in the wake of a revolt that left two inmates dead and the murder of another by his cellmate.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha urged his colleagues Tuesday to create a new investigative committee to look into a recent spate of problems in the Department of Correctional Services.

Authorities say 39-year-old Patrick Schroeder killed his cellmate, 22-year-old Terry Berry, at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in April. An autopsy says Berry was strangled.

The southeastern Nebraska prison has a history of deadly violence, including an inmate uprising in March that left two inmates dead. Two others killed in a May 2015 riot at the prison.

Corrections director Scott Frakes says lawmakers already have multiple oversight tools available.

