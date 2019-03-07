class="post-template-default single single-post postid-370554 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Senators advance bill to seal juvenile court records earlier

BY Associated Press | March 7, 2019
Lincoln, Neb. — Juveniles who successfully complete probation or a diversion program after committing a crime in Nebraska could get those records sealed right away under a bill advanced by lawmakers.

The measure won first-round approval Wednesday on a 33-0 vote.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, says she introduced the bill to give juveniles the chance to move on with their lives once they’ve been rehabilitated.

Current law prevents the records from being sealed until the minor reaches the age of 17.

The State Court Administrator could allow the viewing of sealed records for bona fide research.

