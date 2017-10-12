class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265168 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Send-off planned for Miss Rodeo Nebraska

BY Heather Johnson | October 12, 2017
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2017 Laramie Schlichtemeier. (Courtesy of George Hipple Photography)

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2017 Laramie Schlichtemeier will close out her reign with a send-off celebration Nov. 3. All activities will be at the Figure Four Traditions Event Center at the Haythorn Ranch at Arthur.

The event will give the public an opportunity to thank Schlichtemeier for her service over the past year and wish her luck as she competes at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant on Dec. 3-10 in Las Vegas.

Send-off festivities will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. (MT), followed by a dinner and style show at 6:30 p.m. (MT). The style show will offer a sneak peek at the outfits Schlichtemeier will wear at nationals.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are due by Oct. 20 by emailing mrn2k17@gmail.com or sharislick@opsd.org.

