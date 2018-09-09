Sensory Safari to be held at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lincoln Children’s Zoo and Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired will provide students with disabilities a chance to engage in science exploration through sight, sound, touch, and smell at Sensory Safari.

Sensory Safari, scheduled Oct. 3 from 10 a.m.-noon at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, is an annual event that engages students with special needs throughout eastern Nebraska in educational stations focused on wildlife, nature and natural resources. Stations will include a live fish touch tank, live native reptiles and amphibians, prairie plants, skulls and pelts of Nebraska mammals, birds of Nebraska, live insects and arthropods, and smells of nature.

The event is $3.50 per person. Pre-registration is required at lincolnzoo.org.

Transportation scholarships are available for school districts seeking to bring students to the event.