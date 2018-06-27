Sentencing set for man accused of shooting girlfriend’s dog

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320359 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 27, 2018
Alliance, Neb. — An August sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a 29-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s dog in northwest Nebraska.

Box Butte County District Court records say Adam Swanson pleaded no contest to animal neglect that resulted in death. Prosecutors dropped a weapons charge in return for Swanson’s plea. His sentencing is set for Aug. 27.

Sheriff’s deputies say Swanson was intoxicated on Jan. 20 when he intentionally shot and killed the dog in its kennel. Swanson and his girlfriend had been arguing at their home about 5 miles  northeast of Hemingford.

