Sentencing set for man who lied about Kearney robbery

Kearney, Neb. — Buffalo County Court records say a 23-year-old man will be sentenced next month for lying to police about being robbed in Kearney.

The records say Quinton Phillips, of Riverdale, pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor theft and false reporting. Prosecutors had lowered the theft charge in exchange for Phillips’ pleas. His sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

Police say Phillips worked for a security company and had been assigned to make a night deposit of money from the Viaero Center after a hockey game in September.

He told police he was robbed before he could make the deposit, but officers say he lied and had taken the money for himself.