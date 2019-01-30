Sentencings set for two 18-year-olds accused of school plot

Cambridge, Neb. — A March 4 sentencing hearing is scheduled for two 18-year-olds accused of planning to attack a high school in south-central Nebraska.

Furnas County Court records say Joseph Williams, of Oxford, and Aron McMains, of North Platte, pleaded no contest Monday to misdemeanor attempted terroristic threats. Prosecutors had lowered the charges from felony counts.

Court records say Williams, McMains and two 17-year-old boys had been discussing an attack on Cambridge High School for months. When one student transferred to a different school, they tried to recruit another student.

One of the students told police he thought the plan was a joke but wasn’t sure whether the others felt that way. Both 17-year-olds are seeking to be prosecuted as juveniles.