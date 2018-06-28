Serious injuries avoided as school bus crashes in Omaha

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-320561 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 28, 2018
Omaha, Neb. —  Fourteen students and a school bus driver escaped serious injury when a collision with a utility lift truck sent their bus through a fence and down a hill into an electrical substation area in northwest Omaha.

Police say the children, ages 5 to 8, and the bus driver were taken to hospitals as a precaution after the Wednesday afternoon crash.
The children attend Adams Elementary.

Witnesses say the bus driver managed to keep the bus upright and avoided colliding with high-voltage equipment.

