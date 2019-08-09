(Audio) ServeNebraska Accepting Nominations for 5th Annual Step Forward Awards

Lincoln, NE – Nominations for outstanding volunteers are being accepted until August 30, 2019 for the ServeNebraska 5th Annual Step Forward Awards.

In collaboration with Gov. Pete Ricketts, ServeNebraska wants to recognize those individuals and groups who make a difference in communities across Nebraska.

By doing so, Gov. Pete Ricketts will chose the winners in the pool of nominees for 10 different categories:

Adult Volunteer

Youth Volunteer Leader

Volunteer Group

Corporate Community Volunteer

National Service

Veteran Volunteer

Disaster Volunteer

Community Media Partner

Senior Volunteer

Lifetime Achievement

ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathy Plager explains why there are 10 categories.

The 2019 ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at Quarry Oaks, Ashland, NE.

Submit a nomination here.