(Audio) ServeNebraska Accepting Nominations for 5th Annual Step Forward Awards

BY KRVN News | August 9, 2019
Lincoln, NE – Nominations for outstanding volunteers are being accepted until August 30, 2019 for the ServeNebraska 5th Annual Step Forward Awards. 

In collaboration with Gov. Pete Ricketts, ServeNebraska wants to recognize those individuals and groups who make a difference in communities across Nebraska. 

By doing so, Gov. Pete Ricketts will chose the winners in the pool of nominees for 10 different categories:

  • Adult Volunteer 
  • Youth Volunteer Leader
  • Volunteer Group
  • Corporate Community Volunteer
  • National Service
  • Veteran Volunteer
  • Disaster Volunteer
  • Community Media Partner
  • Senior Volunteer
  • Lifetime Achievement

ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathy Plager explains why there are 10 categories.

The 2019 ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at Quarry Oaks, Ashland, NE. 

Submit a nomination here.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
