Services Saturday for Grant Nebraska youth

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday for an 18-year-old Grant, NE youth who passed away in a weekend traffic accident in northeast Colorado. It occurred shortly before 7:00pm MT about 7 miles south of Julesburg, CO on Highway 385. Collin Penrod was a passenger in a pickup on a county road that failed to stop for a stop sign and was struck by another pickup on the highway. Penrod died shortly after being transported to a Julesburg hospital.

Penrod just completed his junior year at South Platte High School in Big Springs, NE. He played several sports and was involved in several other school activities. The service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 10:30 am at the South Platte High School in Big Springs with Reverend Chuck Rager officiating. Memorials are suggested to the South Platte School Athletic Fund.