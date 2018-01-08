class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282470 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Services were held for former Cozad Mayor Cathy Walters

BY Dave Schroeder | January 8, 2018
Courtesy/ Cathy Walters.

Services were held over the weekend for former Cozad Mayor Cathy Walters. She passed away on January 3rd at the age of 82. Walters served as Council Member for four years before running for Mayor, a position she held from 1990 through 2000. City Clerk Susan Kloepping described Walters as a very caring person who cared not only for her town but, also “for the people in our community.”   Kloepping said she will be missed by the employees of the city office and other departments.

Walters taught at a country school, was a bookkeeper for several businesses and was a Paraeducator at Cozad Public Schools after her retirement.

 

