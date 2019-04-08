Several Drug Arrests Made In Weekend Traffic Stops

Lincoln, Neb. — Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested seven people for drug offenses during the course of five traffic stops between Friday and Sunday. The traffic stops yielded the seizure of methamphetamine, mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana.

On Friday, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a trooper stopped a Ford Escape for speeding on I-80 near Kearney at mile marker 275. During the traffic stop, three people were cited and released for possession of marijuana – less than an ounce and drug paraphernalia. A passenger, Chase King, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia. King was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., a trooper stopped a Ford Edge on Highway 92 near Bayard for speeding and driving on the shoulder. During the traffic stop, the driver, Kerry Arrington, 41, of Gillette, Wyoming, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, and drug paraphernalia. The passenger, Geraldo Flores, 32, of Bayard, was arrested for an active warrant and open alcohol container. Both were lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Friday at approximately 9:20 p.m., another trooper found four grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on County Road 19A in Cheyenne County. The traffic stop of a Ford Mustang was for no front license plate and crossing the center line. The driver, Christina Robbins-Parrish, 52, and passenger, Robert Baca, 54, both of Sterling, Colorado were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Both were lodged in Cheyenne County Jail.

Saturday at approximately 1:00 a.m., a trooper stopped a Ford F-150 for no license plates. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Miguel Ruiz-Valentin, 38, of Wood River, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in Hall County Jail.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a trooper stopped a Cadillac Deville for following too closely on I-80 near Waco. The driver was found to have a revoked driver’s license. A search revealed a bag of more than one gram of cocaine. The driver, Matthew Pena, 20, of Lexington, was arrested and lodged in Seward County Jail.