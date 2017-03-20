Several Nebraska lakes will be stocked with trout this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Several lakes across Nebraska will be stocked with rainbow trout this month to enhance spring fishing.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says all the trout should be catchable size, and the stocked rainbow trout will provide a great opportunity for young anglers to learn fishing.

The trout can be caught with simple equipment and bait.

The stocking plans include lakes in Waterloo, Niobrara and Ponca State Parks, Humboldt, Falls City, Scottsbluff, Gothenberg, Columbus, Norfolk and McCook.