Seward County Car Accident Results in Fatality

At approximately 1200 hours on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on I-80 near MM 384.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a camper was traveling westbound on I-80 when it failed to yield to a semi-truck slowing in front of it. Traffic was slowed down to one lane due to a construction zone.

The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles. The accident resulted in one fatality. Additional information will be released at a later date.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

Nebraska State Patrol and Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department also responded.