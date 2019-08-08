class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400523 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Seward County Car Accident Results in Fatality | KRVN Radio

Seward County Car Accident Results in Fatality

BY Seward County Sheriff's Office | August 8, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Seward County Car Accident Results in Fatality

At approximately 1200 hours on Thursday, August 8, 2019, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on I-80 near MM 384.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a camper was traveling westbound on I-80 when it failed to yield to a semi-truck slowing in front of it. Traffic was slowed down to one lane due to a construction zone.

The drivers were the sole occupants of both vehicles. The accident resulted in one fatality. Additional information will be released at a later date.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

Nebraska State Patrol and Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments