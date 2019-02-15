Seward County Deputy Arrested

LINCOLN, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy for first degree sexual assault following an investigation that began in November 2018.

On Friday, February 15, NSP Investigators arrested Nicholas Bridgmon, 30, of Pleasant Dale in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in 2007 outside Cook, Nebraska.

Through the course of the investigation, NSP has developed information that there may be additional victims as well. The investigation is ongoing.