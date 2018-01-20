Seward County Deputy Sheriff returns to full duty after shooting home invasion suspect

SEWARD, Neb. – The Seward County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in the January 6 shooting of a suspect near the scene of a home invasion incident has been returned to full active duty. Deputy Sheriff N. Bridgmon has been cleared to return to full duty following an internal review of the incident conducted by Chief Deputy Sheriff D. Hejl and Sheriff J. Yocum. It was determined that Deputy Bridgmon acted reasonably and within the scope of the Seward Sheriff’s Office Policies and Procedures under the circumstances presented at the time of the shooting according to Seward Sheriff J. Yocum.

Deputy Bridgmon was placed on administrative leave per policy following the shooting incident which occurred near 238th and Adams Road at approximately 9:25 AM on January 6, 2018. Deputy Bridgmon was initially responding to assist another Seward County deputy assigned to investigate a stolen vehicle in – progress report received by Seward E911 dispatchers at 9:10 AM which had just occurred near 140th and Superior Road.

Deputy Bridgmon discontinued responding to the stolen vehicle call and arrived a short time later in the vicinity of the home invasion report. Upon arrival, Deputy Bridgmon observed a male subject later identified as Cody Nielsen, 31 of York, Nebraska and exited his patrol car and attempted to contact Nielsen.

Nielsen became actively aggressive charging at Deputy Bridgmon and attempted to take the marked patrol unit. Deputy Bridgmon summoned emergency backup and repeatedly directed Nielsen to the ground. When Nielsen refused the deputy’s commands, Bridgmon attempted to incapacitate Nielsen three times using his duty issued Taser. When this proved ineffective and Nielsen continued to actively attack the deputy, Bridgmon withdrew his service pistol and subsequently shot Nielsen once in the upper leg.

Nielsen was taken into custody and given emergency medical treatment by Deputy Bridgmon. He was later taken to a Lincoln hospital and is currently being held on a Parole Hold and Detainer with the Department of Correctional Services in Lincoln.

Sheriff J. Yocum requested a review of the incident be conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol. Their investigation continues