class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266291 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Seward County Sheriff’s Office Net Two Significant Drug Stops Within Six Days | KRVN Radio

Seward County Sheriff’s Office Net Two Significant Drug Stops Within Six Days

BY Seward County Sheriff's Office | October 17, 2017
Home News Regional News
Seward County Sheriff’s Office Net Two Significant Drug Stops Within Six Days

SEWARD, Neb. – On October 10, at approximately 12: 50 .pm., the Seward County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the K-9 was able to smell an extremely strong marijuana odor. A consequent search discovered fifteen vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana with and estimated street value of $75,000.

Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office – David Geul

The driver David Geul, 31, of Sparks, NV was arrested and is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over a pound and no drug tax stamp.

On October 16, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Seward County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the Deputy developed reasonable suspicion that the two occupants were involved in criminal activity. During a consensual search, a K-9 detected ten, one lb packages of suspected methamphetamine. Street value is approximated at $145,000.

Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office – Eleazar Sanchez
Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office – Michael Walker

The driver, Eleazar Sanchez, 24, of West St. Paul, MN and the passenger Michael Walker, 28, of Burbank, IL were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments