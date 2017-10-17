Seward County Sheriff’s Office Net Two Significant Drug Stops Within Six Days

SEWARD, Neb. – On October 10, at approximately 12: 50 .pm., the Seward County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the K-9 was able to smell an extremely strong marijuana odor. A consequent search discovered fifteen vacuum sealed bags containing marijuana with and estimated street value of $75,000.

The driver David Geul, 31, of Sparks, NV was arrested and is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over a pound and no drug tax stamp.

On October 16, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Seward County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the Deputy developed reasonable suspicion that the two occupants were involved in criminal activity. During a consensual search, a K-9 detected ten, one lb packages of suspected methamphetamine. Street value is approximated at $145,000.

The driver, Eleazar Sanchez, 24, of West St. Paul, MN and the passenger Michael Walker, 28, of Burbank, IL were both arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.