Seward man dead in three vehicle crash

At approximately 1825 hours on Thursday, January 4th, 2018, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a three vehicle head-on injury accident on Hwy 34 & 210th Rd., approximately 4 miles east of Seward.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane of travel, colliding with a 2010 Dodge Caravan that was traveling eastbound. The third vehicle, a 2011 Cadillac SRX that was also traveling eastbound collided with the rear passenger side of the Dodge Caravan.

The male driver of the Chevrolet Cavalier, Zacchary Golter, 27 of Seward, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the Cavalier. It appears Mr. Golter was not wearing his seatbelt. The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Susan Riddle, 46 of Seward, was transported to Seward Memorial and later transferred to Bryan West, she is believed to be in stable condition. The third driver of the Cadillac, Joann Eicher, 57 of Lincoln, refused medical at the scene. There were no other occupants in any of the vehicles. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The accident was investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and Seward Police Department.