Seward Man Sentenced for Clean Air Act Violations

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that Patrick Keough, 59, of Seward, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha on two counts of violating the Clean Air Act. The Honorable Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Keough to six months’ imprisonment. After his release from prison, he will begin a one-year term of supervised release.

Keough is the owner of America’s Fiberglass Animals (AFA). AFA uses gel coats and Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP) paints to manufacture fiberglass animals. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) determined that AFA required a construction permit and fabric filters in the manufacturing area to operate its business. Keough continued to operate his business in Shelton without securing a permit or installing fabric filters. He then moved the business to Minden without advising NDEQ and without securing the required permit. The business continued to operate without fabric filters

This case was investigated by United States Environmental Protection Agency Region VII. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality assisted with the investigation.