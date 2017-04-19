Seward names city administrator

SEWARD – The City of Seward has appointed a former Beatrice city attorney as the new city administrator.

At the Seward City Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Josh Eickmeier appointed Gregory Butcher and with the council’s approval, he was selected as the city administrator.

Butcher comes from Beatrice where he served as the city attorney since 2012. He replaces Bruce Smith who served as the city administrator for 18 months. Smith is returning to Ogallala where he worked before coming to Seward to fulfill the city manager position and to be closer to family.

Butcher will start his new role on May 3 with a starting salary of $106,080.