Seward County I-80 Stop Uncovers $30,000 Worth of Marijuana, Hashish | KRVN Radio

Seward County I-80 Stop Uncovers $30,000 Worth of Marijuana, Hashish

BY Seward County Sheriff's Office | October 19, 2017
SEWARD, Neb. – On October 17, 2017 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Seward County K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop Sgt. Vance was able to smell an extremely strong marijuana order. The K-9 was then deployed and indicated on the vehicle. During the vehicle search, Sgt. Vance discovered 113 separate vacuum sealed bags containing hashish wax. The search also uncovered five, one lb vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. The street value is estimated at approximately $30,000.

Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office – Kyle Brown
Courtesy/Seward County Sheriff’s Office – Mikel Houston III

The driver Kyle Brown, 23, of Grimes, IA and the passenger Mikel Houston III, 21, of Des Moines, IA were both arrested and are being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of hashish with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over one pound and no drug tax stamp.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
