Seward’s Hammond Graduates from FBI National Academy

SEWARD, Neb. – The Seward Police Department is proud to announce that our own Sergeant Michael Hammond graduated from the 267th Session of the FBI National Academy Program at Quantico, VA., on March 17.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, provides ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Director James Comey was the principal speaker at the ceremony.

The 227 law enforcement officers of the 267th Session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 48 states. Included in the class are members of law enforcement agencies from the District of Columbia, 25 international countries, three military organizations, and eight federal civilian organizations.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, Special Agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise.

National Academy students are able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia. A total of 49,913 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. Less than 1% of law enforcement nationwide will be selected to attend this training.

Additionally, Hammond holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UNK and a graduate certificate in forensic science from Nebraska Wesleyan. Hammond was hired by Seward in 2001. During 2009-2010, he worked as an International Police Advisor in Afghanistan training the Afghan National Police. He was promoted to sergeant in 2011.