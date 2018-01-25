class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286418 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Sex assault case ensnares 5 other Lincoln officers | KRVN Radio

Sex assault case ensnares 5 other Lincoln officers

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Sex assault case ensnares 5 other Lincoln officers
Courtesy/LPD

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Lincoln police chief says a sex assault case against a former officer uncovered inappropriate actions by five other officers.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister told the Citizen Police Advisory Board on Wednesday evening that the other officers’ actions weren’t criminal, but punishments have been handed out. Two of them have resigned, and two supervisors and an officer were disciplined for violations of department policy. Bliemeister didn’t name the five.

Former officer Gregory Cody has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault of an incompetent person. Court records don’t list a trial date for him. Investigators say Cody used his position of authority to coerce and force a 30-year-old mentally ill woman into sex dozens of times for more than a year.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments