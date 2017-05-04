Sex assault charge against Aurora man dismissed

AURORA, Neb. – A Hamilton County sexual assault case against an Aurora man has been dismissed.

Court records say 41-year-old Ross Carstensen had pleaded not guilty to the charge of forcible sexual assault. An 18-year-old woman told police that she’d met a man on Facebook and that he raped her last October when they met at a park. Carstensen’s attorney has said the sex was consensual.

Court records say the prosecution moved for dismissal, which was granted by a judge Wednesday. The request didn’t cite a reason for the request.

Because the case was dismissed without prejudice, it can be refiled.